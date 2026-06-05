'Grey skies but no sign of rain on Oaks day'

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- WATCH: The history of the Epsom Derby | Britain's most famous horse race
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie preview the Irish 2,000 Guineas plus the racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Liam Headd preview the action at Newbury and Newmarket
more inVideo
- WATCH: The history of the Epsom Derby | Britain's most famous horse race
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie preview the Irish 2,000 Guineas plus the racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Liam Headd preview the action at Newbury and Newmarket