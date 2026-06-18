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Good Morning Royal Ascot

WATCH: David Jennings, Graeme Rodway, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle mark your cards for day three of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2026 day three is here! Join David Jennings, Graeme Rodway, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle for their best tips ahead of Gold Cup day at Ascot.

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