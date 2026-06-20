WATCH LIVE: David Jennings, Tom Segal, Martin Dixon, Johnny Dineen and Aly Vance mark your cards for day five of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2026 day five is here and it’s the final day of the royal meeting!

Join David Jennings, Tom Segal, Martin Dixon, Johnny Dineen and Aly Vance at 8.30 for their best Royal Ascot day five tips, betting preview and expert selections as the week comes to a close at Ascot.

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