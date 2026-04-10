WATCH: David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen give their best bets for day two of the Grand National meeting

Join David Jennings, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Charlie Poste as they provide their best horse racing tips for day two of the 2026 Grand National festival.

Key races include the Mildmay Novices' Chase, Top Novices' Hurdle and the Melling Chase.



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