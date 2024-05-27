Tipster Richard Birch provides his Tote Ten to Follow for the Flat season

The Tote Ten to Follow is heavily weighted towards Group 1 winners and securing bonus points, so solving the Betfred Derby puzzle will get players off to a flying start.

City Of Troy looked a potential champion last year and can follow in the path of stablemate Auguste Rodin by bouncing back from a dismal 2,000 Guineas reappearance to land the premier Classic.

Auguste Rodin went on to win three more Group 1s after Epsom and it would be no surprise if City Of Troy reaffirmed his superstar status.

Emily Upjohn remains lightly raced as a five-year-old after visiting the track just three times last year. She won the Coronation Cup in great style last June and could be more prolific this season.

Forest Fairy , unbeaten in two starts, possesses plenty of scope for improvement over middle distances. The Ralph Beckett-trained daughter of Waldgeist appears to have a great attitude and could reach the top.

Ghostwriter , a highly creditable fourth in the 2,000 Guineas, will improve over further and seems sure to excel this summer.

Highbury looked a monster when powering seven and a half lengths clear of Himalayan Heights at Leopardstown. The sky looks the limit.

Stablemate Kyprios had a stellar year in 2022, winning four Group 1 events, including the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Injury restricted his appearances last year, but wins at Navan and Leopardstown this spring have set him up perfectly for bigger days ahead.

Never So Brave can land a prestigious handicap such as the Britannia before progressing to Group company.

Notable Speech won the 2,000 Guineas in tremendous style from Rosallion, who boosted the form with his Irish 2,000 Guineas success. Charlie Appleby’s colt has a potent turn of foot and will be hard to beat in all the top-mile events.

Passenger looked better than ever when taking the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester and can continue on the upgrade.

River Tiber , winner of the Group 2 Coventry Stakes last summer, will appreciate the drop back to 6f in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup after his Irish 2,000 Guineas third.

