Time to play the Tote Ten to Follow Flat competition - enter now

How the game works

The Racing Post compiles a list of 500 horses, from which players pick a stable of ten to represent them during the key period of the 2024 Flat season from 11am on Friday, May 31, 2024, Oaks day, until 6pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Qipco British Champions day. You can enter here .

What does it cost?

It’s a £5 or €5.50 (in Ireland) entry fee per stable.

The prize

There is a £10,000 minimum first prize. The total pool is determined by the number of entries and pays prizes to tenth place. Sixty per cent of the pool goes to the winner and the Tote deducts ten per cent in commission, so if the total pool is £100,000 the first prize would be £54,000. There are also four monthly prizes, June- September, of three per cent of the pool.

Free-to-play game

Every paid-for entry gives access to a free-to-play game. The free-to-play prize is £250 in Tote Credit.

The scoring

Horses gain points as follows:

Group 1 win = 25 points

Group 2 win = 20 points

Group 3 win = 15 points

Listed win = 12 points

Any other race = 10 points

Points will be awarded for all races in Britain and Ireland, as well as Group races in France and Group/Grade 1s only in other countries (e.g. USA, Germany, etc).

Extra points

These are gained based on a payout of a £1 each-way bet with the Tote.

The bonus races

There are 23 bonus races which give an additional 25 points to the winner and 12 points to the second.

The bonus races are: Oaks; Derby; Irish Derby; Queen Anne Stakes; Commonwealth Cup; St James's Palace Stakes; Prince of Wales's Stakes; Gold Cup; Coronation Stakes ; Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes; Eclipse Stakes; July Cup; King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes; Sussex Stakes; Juddmonte International; Nunthorpe; Ebor; Ayr Gold Cup; Irish Champion Stakes; St Leger; Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe; Champion Stakes; Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The deadline

The window for entries has opened and closes at 11am on Friday, May 31, 2024, when horses begin scoring.

Substitutions

There will be a seven-day transfer window from August 14 to 21, 2024 when two free substitutions can be made.

Terms

The Tote Ten to Follow is open to entrants with a UK or Irish address and a verified Tote account. All players must be 18 or over. Entry is online only.

Key Terms: £5/€5.50 per stable in the paid game. Guaranteed minimum total prize pool of £/€100,000 with prizes paid for first ten places (see full terms for details). Maximum one entry per person in the free game for Tote Credit prizes. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged or substituted and expires after seven days. Entries close at 11am BST May 31, 2024. UK and ROI only. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Please bet responsibly – for advice see the responsible gambling pages on our website or visit begambleaware.org or dunlewey.org .

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.