The horses who are key to winning the Tote Ten to Follow as deadline day looms

William Haggas decided patience was a virtue when opting not to run Economics in Saturday’s Derby. It’s certainly not a virtue when it comes to Ten To Follow players, however.

With nine of the 23 bonus races taking place over the next three weeks, this is very much a front-loaded competition and you want to pick horses ready to go now. Of last year’s top ten – Auguste Rodin, Paddington, Mostahdaf, Shaquille, Warm Heart, Art Power, Live In The Dream, Triple Time, Continuous and Tahiyra – nine ran at Epsom or Ascot.

Furthermore, all but two of those nine horses were running in Group 1 company, which underlines the need to be ruthless in demanding proven top-class form, or at least potential which is ready to be realised very soon – perhaps sooner than Economics will be given the chance to demonstrate – with your ten.

Just two of the bonus races are handicaps, after all, and good luck to anyone trying to pick out the Ayr Gold Cup winner at this stage!

Ambiente Friendly

3yo colt trained by James Fanshawe

Stormed into Derby contention with a stunning win in the Lingfield Derby Trial, beating a useful field in a fast time. He hadn’t looked up to that level previously but it’s hard to knock his Lingfield run and he’s a genuine Derby player.

Ancient Wisdom

3yo colt, Charlie Appleby

Another leading Derby contender, albeit one whose prospects looked better before his trial. He flourished last autumn, showing guts and stamina when grinding out a win in the Futurity at Doncaster, but was no match for Economics in the Dante. He’s entitled to come on for that, though, especially on softer ground.

Audience

5yo gelding, John & Thady Gosden

Surprise winner of the Lockinge first time out this year. His prospects depend on how much that came as a result of getting a freebie on the front end because he hadn’t looked a Group 1 horse previously, although he had twice gone close in 7f Group 2 races last year.

Auguste Rodin

4yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Outstanding colt who won last year’s Derby and went on to take his Group 1 tally to five with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. He has a habit of throwing in the odd stinker, as when last in the Sheema Classic on his return, but last weekend’s second in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on ground softer than ideal was a step in the right direction.

Big Evs

3yo colt, Mick Appleby

Fairytale success story last year, crowning a memorable season with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. He has also proved the best of his age over 5f in Britain and is now set to take on his elders again in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot (won at the meeting last year but blew out in the Nunthorpe).

Big Rock will be out to add to his victory in the the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Big Rock

4yo colt, Maurizio Guarnieri

Brilliant six-length winner of last season’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes when making all on soft ground. Balance of form suggests he might have been flattered by that win, with Lockinge sixth his fourth defeat at the top level (second in first three tries).

Blue Rose Cen

4yo filly, Maurizio Guarnieri

Fabulous four-time Group 1 winner who was a dual Classic heroine last year and got back to winning ways in the Prix de l’Opera on her final run. She was beaten twice at odds-on in between but was unlucky in running in the Nassau before failing to stay in the Prix Vermeille.

Bluestocking

4yo filly, Ralph Beckett

High-class middle-distance filly who stepped up on strong 2023 form when running away with the Middleton Stakes first time out this year. She had failed to win in six runs last season but was beaten half a length or less four times, twice at Group 1 level.

Bucanero Fuerte

3yo colt, Adrian Murray

Very smart two-year-old last season, progressing with every run before comfortably landing the Phoenix Stakes from subsequent Cheveley Park winner Porta Fortuna. He looks set to stick to sprinting, with a narrow Group 3 win at Naas teeing up a crack at the Commonwealth Cup.

Charyn

4yo colt, Roger Varian

Rock-solid miler who ran consistently in top races last season (made the frame three times behind Paddington in Group 1 races) and has already had much greater success as a four-year-old, winning twice before finishing second in the Lockinge Stakes.

City Of Troy

3yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Champion two-year-old last season (ran away with the Dewhurst to go unbeaten in three races) but blew out completely when ninth in the 2,000 Guineas. That was too bad to be true and he remains a leading Derby contender, albeit with major questions to answer at Epsom.

Continuous

4yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

High-class and progressive performer last season who enjoyed his finest hour when winning the St Leger. He had also won the Great Voltigeur Stakes after being placed in the Dante and King Edward VII, before finishing a fair fifth behind Ace Impact in the Arc, and could have more to offer in Group 1 middle-distance races.

Dancing Gemini

3yo colt, Roger Teal

Terrific second in the French Guineas when doing best of those held up in a half-length second. He had been progressive last season, running away with a 7f Listed race at Doncaster before finishing fifth in the Futurity. He’s bred for middle distances and is set to have a crack at the Derby.

Economics was a runaway winner of the Dante Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Economics

3yo colt, William Haggas

Hugely exciting colt who built on a reappearance win in a mile maiden at Newbury by running away with the Dante at York. Connections have decided not to run in the Derby, preferring to build him up more slowly with a view to peaking in 2025, although he could still be up to winning some big prizes before then.

Elite Status

3yo colt, Karl Burke

Top sprint prospect who lost his way last year but bounced back with a brilliant reappearance win at Newbury. He had looked smart early last season before flopping in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes but seems more the finished article now.

Elmalka

3yo filly, Roger Varian

Surprise winner of the 1,000 Guineas, stepping up on Southwell debut win and promising reappearance third in the Fred Darling (unlucky in running). She picked up well to outstay the placed horses and should get at least a mile and a quarter, although there will be more Group 1 options over a mile first.

Emily Upjohn

5yo mare, John & Thady Gosden

Group 1 winner in each of the last two seasons, notably when impressively beating the boys in last year’s Coronation Cup. She was then a close second to Paddington in the Eclipse (first run down in trip since the 2022 Musidora) but flopped in the King George. She looks a strong favourite for the Coronation Cup again.

Ezeliya

3yo filly, Dermot Weld

Shot into Oaks contention when a hugely impressive winner of a 1m2f Group 3 at the Curragh first time out this year, seeing off a well-fancied favourite. She should appreciate the longer trip at Epsom and seems to act on any ground.

Feed The Flame

4yo colt, Pascal Bary

Very smart French colt who relished stepping up to a mile and a half when winning last season’s Grand Prix de Paris. Although he failed to build on that, he was best of those ridden off the pace when a close third in this year’s Prix Ganay and could well be a big player at Group 1 level again.

Forest Fairy

3yo filly, Ralph Beckett

Put herself in the Oaks picture with a narrow win in the Cheshire Oaks, showing plenty of speed for a middle-distance filly. She had run just once before, winning at Wolverhampton in February, and looks open to any amount of improvement.

Gregory

4yo colt, John & Thady Gosden

Promising young stayer who won his first three races last year before coming unstuck in top races, looking short of pace in the Great Voltigeur and St Leger. He suffered a similar fate when third in the Yorkshire Cup first time out this year, but plenty of money for the Gold Cup suggests proper staying trips are expected to bring out much more in him.

Haatem won the Craven Stakes at Newmarket before being placed in two Classics Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Haatem

3yo colt, Richard Hannon

Rock-solid miler who has followed up a reappearance victory in the Craven Stakes with two placed runs in Classics, finishing third in the 2,000 Guineas and second in the Irish equivalent. Both looked strong races and he should win more Group races.

Henry Longfellow

3yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Lost unbeaten record when eighth in the French Guineas, looking one-paced having been given too much to do. He had won three times last season, completing the hat-trick with a comprehensive win in a weak National Stakes against just three rivals, and is worth another chance at Group 1 level this year.

Inisherin

3yo colt, Kevin Ryan

Has been a revelation this year and shot into Commonwealth Cup favouritism by winning the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last weekend. That justified the faith shown by connections when throwing him in at the deep end as a 40-1 outsider in the 2,000 Guineas (beaten less than five lengths in sixth).

Inspiral

5yo mare, John & Thady Gosden

Brilliant miler who has won six Group 1 races, including three in a row to end last season. A tame return in the Lockinge means she still hasn’t beaten the boys in a British Group 1, although she has twice taken the Prix Jacques le Marois. Victory in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf gives options at a mile and a quarter.

Kerdos

4yo colt, Clive Cox

Progressive sprinter who took his biggest step forward when winning the Temple Stakes last weekend. He had moved through the ranks last season despite winning only once in the Listed Beverley Bullet, looking unlucky not to bag a big handicap before solid efforts in Group races.

Kinross

7yo gelding, Ralph Beckett

High-class and consistent performer in top 6f-7f races. He couldn’t quite repeat the quickfire Group 1 double of 2022 in the Prix de la Foret and Champions Sprint when narrowly beaten into second in both races last term, but two more Group 2 wins took his tally to five at that level.

Kyprios

6yo horse, Aidan O’Brien

Champion stayer in 2022 when winning six races in a row, including the Gold Cup and Prix du Cadran (by 20 lengths). He then missed much of last season through injury and wasn’t quite at his best in two autumn runs, but a couple of easy wins this term suggest he’ll be primed to recapture his Gold Cup crown next month.

Live In The Dream (pink silks) scooted to victory in last season's Nunthorpe Stakes at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Live In The Dream

5yo gelding, Adam West

Fairytale winner of last season’s Nunthorpe Stakes having improved out of handicaps for his small yard. He wasn’t far off that level when second in the Temple Stakes first time out this year, although that took his record to 1-8 in Group/Listed races as he often struggles to last home, even over five furlongs.

Los Angeles

3yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Maintained unbeaten record with a comfortable win in the Leopardstown Derby Trial first time out this year. He had made a big impression in just two runs last season, landing a Group 1 at Saint-Cloud, and looks a leading Derby contender.

Luxembourg

5yo horse, Aidan O’Brien

Has won Group 1 races in all three years of racing, including last season’s Tattersalls Gold Cup, before finishing second in the Irish Champion Stakes and Hong Kong Cup. He still hasn’t fully lived up to early expectations, though, and has twice disappointed this year, especially in Dubai.

Middle Earth

4yo colt, John & Thady Gosden

Hugely progressive stayer who won three of his last four races last season and stepped forward again when narrowly landing a 1m4f Group 3 at Newbury first time out this year. He was only seventh in the St Leger last year but could soon return to the top level a better horse.

Mill Stream

4yo colt, Jane Chapple-Hyam

Progressive sprinter last season who landed his biggest win in the Duke of York Stakes this month. He had also won Group 3 and Listed races last season having twice been placed in big three-year-old handicaps but twice disappointed when single-figure odds for Group 1 races (best when sixth in the Sprint Cup).

Nashwa

5yo mare, John & Thady Gosden

Three-time Group 1 winner who showed hitherto unseen versatility with a runaway victory in last season’s Falmouth Stakes, with previous top-level wins coming over a mile and a quarter; yet to add to that but ran well when going close in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion.

Notable Speech

3yo colt, Charlie Appleby

Brilliant winner of the 2,000 Guineas, showcasing a breathtaking turn of foot and staying on well in a thorough test at the trip. That win capped a remarkably rapid rise as he had won three times on the all-weather at Kempton since the turn of the year. He looks a pure miler and could mop up more Group 1 races at the trip.

Okeechobee

5yo gelding, Harry Charlton

Lightly raced gelding who missed last season through injury after three straight wins in 2022 but has resumed progress this year. After returning with a good second at Kempton, he stepped up again when beating Desert Hero in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown and has more to offer, perhaps even at Group 1 level.

Opera Singer

3yo filly, Aidan O’Brien

Europe’s champion two-year-old filly last season, finishing with two wide-margin Group wins (including in the Prix Marcel Boussac) having taken time to find her feet. This year’s return was delayed but she ran a promising third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and is sure to stay further.

Passenger produced a blistering performance to win at Chester Credit: Edward Whitaker

Passenger

4yo colt, Sir Michael Stoute

Lightly raced colt who didn’t cut it in last year’s Derby but has Group 1 aims again after an impressive return in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. He was only eighth in the Derby after an unlucky Dante third but looks more the finished article now, as we could see in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Porta Fortuna

3yo filly, Donnacha O’Brien

Standing dish in top two-year-old races last season and produced another fine effort when second in the 1,000 Guineas first time out this year. She had landed a deserved Group 1 success in the Cheveley Park Stakes and has also now been placed four times at the top level.

Ramatuelle

3yo filly, Christopher Head

Top-class French filly who just came up short in third in the 1,000 Guineas, kicking clear too soon off a strong pace. She had won three times by wide margins last season, twice at Group level, before a neck second to Vandeek in the Prix Morny. She’s well worth another chance at a mile.

Regional

6yo gelding, Edward Bethell

Massive improver last season, winning three out of four races including the Sprint Cup at Haydock. He might have got lucky in a weak Group 1 but a reappearance second at the Curragh suggested he could still step forward again.

River Tiber

3yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Smart two-year-old last season, completing a hat-trick in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the Prix Morny and Middle Park. He filled the same position when making a promising return in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and could benefit from dropping in trip at Ascot.

Romantic Style

3yo filly, Charlie Appleby

Smart and progressive filly who won a red-hot Prix Imprudence first time out this year and went close when fourth in the French Guineas. She could still prove better than that and is a big player in top fillies’ races.

Rosallion

3yo colt, Richard Hannon

Top-class miler who followed up an excellent second in the 2,000 Guineas first time out this year by winning the Irish version. He’s long been held in the highest regard and will aim to reverse Guineas form with Notable Speech at Royal Ascot (did too much racing up with a strong gallop at Newmarket).

Tamfana

3yo filly, David Menuisier

Desperately unlucky loser in the 1,000 Guineas, finishing a length fourth having been unable to find room. She had been quietly progressive at two, signing off with a Group 3 win at Chantilly, but looks much better at three and could stay a mile and a half.

Tower Of London

4yo colt, Aidan O’Brien

Progressive stayer who has made hay abroad already this year, looking a proper Gold Cup horse with wins in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. He ran a shocker in the Yorkshire Cup, though, and didn’t quite go on as expected last year, so might not be totally reliable.

Vandeek looked like a major sprinting talent when landing the Middle Park Stakes last season Credit: Mark Cranham

Vandeek

3yo colt, Simon & Ed Crisford

Outstanding two-year-old last season but lost his unbeaten record first time out this year in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last weekend. He might just have needed that run on soft ground and had looked sensational when running away with last season’s Middle Park Stakes on good to firm, so remains a leading Commonwealth Cup hope.

Vauban

6yo gelding, Willie Mullins

Smart hurdler who was reinvented on the Flat last season, notably when hacking up in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot (thrown in on handicap mark based on old French form). A solid second in the Yorkshire Cup first time out this year has set up a Gold Cup tilt this time.

White Birch

4yo colt, John Joseph Murphy

Didn’t quite build on a fine third in last year’s Derby but has come back better than ever. He ran his best race since Epsom in winning the Alleged Stakes first time out and stepped forward again when beating Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Ylang Ylang

3yo filly, Aidan O’Brien

Won last season’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, relishing the step up in trip and return to soft ground after struggling to build on two impressive wins. She’s bred for middle distances and cemented her status as Oaks favourite with a solid fifth in the 1,000 Guineas, beaten only a length.

