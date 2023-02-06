State Man tops the new order in cutting down Honeysuckle

High-class performances from State Man and Galopin Des Champs at the Dublin Racing Festival had Leopardstown roaring this weekend and sent that pair into the top ten of the season’s Tote Ten To Follow horses, but they failed to shake the competition’s leading team, Tidal Bay 014, from the top of the tree.

The table of leading horses now includes five scorers from the weekend – including one from Sandown – with State Man, picked by 12 per cent of Ten To Follow teams, top of the lot on 107.30 points after he left Honeysuckle and Vauban in his wake in the Irish Champion Hurdle to earn 53.10 points.

Galopin Des Champs may not have been quite as impressive but his Irish Gold Cup success went down well with the 62.5 per cent of stables who have him in their lists and he delivered 52.50 points to move his tally to 79.55.

Only 0.4 per cent of stables include Il Etait Temps but he stunned fans of the disappointing Facile Vega – who appears in 39.9 per cent of teams – for a Grade 1 novice hurdle win that brought 44.90 points.

Mighty Potter notched 27.80 points for 4.4 per cent of stables and El Fabiolo scored 31.10 points for the 11.8 per cent who spotted his potential over fences.

Ireland also picked up the Scilly Isles Novices Chase at Sandown with the Gordon Elliott-trained Gerri Colombe. Just 0.8 per cent of stables have him on board, but they have found something of a dark horse, with his total now up to 69.01 points after adding 28.11 for his Esher success.

THE LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 State Man 107.30 points

2 Editeur Du Gite 99.10

3 Home By The Lee 87.50

4 Galopin Des Champs 79.55

5 Teahupoo 69.90

6 Gerri Colombe 69.01

7 Protektorat 60.70

8 Il Etait Temps 59.92

9 Edwardstone 59.60

10 Mighty Potter 58.40

LEADING TEAMS

1 Tidal Bay 014 569.51 points

2 Tidal Bay 09 542.81

3 Hit The Line 22 540.01

4 The Broken Have Evolved 11 528.72

5 Tidal Bay 04 523.51

6 Marky Tupp 33 516.32

7 Tidal Bay 015 514.16

8 Tidal Bay 011 508.81

9 Marky Tupp 48 506.71

10 Hit The Line 21 505.90

LEADER'S TEAM

State Man 107.30 points

Galopin Des Champs 79.55

Protektorat 60.70

Edwardstone 59.60

Bravemansgame 55.35

Constitution Hill 54.60

Conflated 54.30

Facile Vega 39.42

Jonbon 37.59

Energumene 21.10

