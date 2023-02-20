Shishkin's Ten to Follow fans' faith rewarded with breathtaking win

Shishkin comes home clear in the Ascot Chase to the relief of Tote Ten to Follow supporters who at last enjoyed a points payday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

A quarter of players of the Tote Ten to Follow held their breath on Saturday as the enigmatic Shishkin returned to the track with plenty of doubters ready to write him off as a top-class performer.

Instead, he vindicated the belief placed in him by 24.9 per cent of team owners as he returned to his best with a thumping victory in the Ascot Chase to reward faithful followers with 29.50 points from the fifth Grade 1 success of his career.

Joe Tizzard celebrated his biggest success since being handed the reins by his father Colin, when Oscar Elite got off the mark over fences in landing the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase and collected 27.00 points for 0.8 per cent of Ten to Follow stables.

The more experienced Cap Du Nord notched his seventh success over fences in the Swinley Chase for 23.60 points but is in only 0.1 per cent of stables, while Springwell Bay scored 15.60 points in novices’ hurdle.

Impressive Kingwell Hurdle winner I Like To Move It added 24.34 points to his tally and has given 0.3 per cent of owners an outside chance of a big points haul in the Champion Hurdle.

At Gowran Park, Fil Dor scored 21.20 points for 1.6 per cent of owners in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle and Janidil promoted his bonus race claims at Cheltenham in rewarding 0.3 per cent of owners with 23.70 points in the Red Mills Chase.

Punchestown’s Grand National Trial brought 21.70 points for fans of Coko Beach and the prospect of bonus points to come at Aintree.

