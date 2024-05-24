Our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes selects his Tote Ten to Follow for the Flat season

There is plenty of talent in Newmarket even despite some high-profile recent injuries. Arabian Crown is on the injury list and will miss the Betfred Derby, but it is hoped it is only a short-term setback and he could be a big player in the second half of the season.

Economics could not have been more impressive when winning the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York for William Haggas, a performance which was no surprise as his work on Racecourse Side after his Newbury win had been top drawer.

Ejaabiyah , a daughter of Frankel, had been working well at home before winning a back-end maiden at Kempton. Sharp tracks and fast ground should see her in the best light this summer

Another filly trained by Roger Varian who is worthy of inclusion is Elmalka . There was no fluke about the way she came from off the pace to win a strongly run 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket under a fine ride from Silvestre de Sousa.

Lead Artist has always looked a horse with some potential for John and Thady Gosden and he really put it together at York’s Dante meeting. Royal Ascot beckons.

Notable Speech showed turf and all-weather all came alike to him when storming out of the Dip to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the way he handled those undulations stands him in good stead for places like Ascot and Goodwood this summer.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Passenger carried on at Chester where he had left off at Windsor last year after some smart work on the Limekilns in the spring. The four-year-old will come on for that and should be at all the big meetings this summer

Sweet William got his head in front at Sandown on Thursday and also goes on the list. Robert Havlin will have plenty of time to work through the pack when he steps up to 2m4f in the Ascot Gold Cup.

A long-term plan came off on The Wizard Of Eye's first start for Charlie Fellowes when he landed the Victoria Cup after some sparkling homework.

Vandeek looks to have retained all of his ability into his three-year-old campaign if his homework is to be believed and is expected to use the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock as a successful launchpad to Royal Ascot and beyond.

