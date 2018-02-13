You better bet on Daltrey to score for Gosden despite wide draw

Newmarket: David Milnes

Daltrey(5.45 Wolverhampton, nap)

Fancied to overcome his wide draw and give the John Gosden and Kieran O’Neill combination another winner. The three-year-old has moved well on Warren Hill of late.Others to follow

Lingfield 1.50 Dichato, 2.20 Fiery Breath, 2.50 Haverland, 3.50 Red Verdon, 4.20 Bertie’s Boy.

Wolverhampton 6.15 Flora Tristan, 6.45 Midnightly, 7.45 Rock On Baileys, 8.15 Immortal Romance.

North:Colin Russell

Acclaim The Nation(6.45 Wolverhampton, nap)

Lightly raced five-year-old who was successful on his reappearance last season. With the aid of a good draw and having run well on his only previous outing on Tapeta, he is fancied to repeat the feat.Others to follow

Lingfield 1.50 Bungee Jump, 2.20 Bad Dog, 3.20 Queen Of Kalahari, 4.20 Prazeres, 4.50 Golconda Prince.

Musselburgh 2.00 So Satisfied, 2.30 Silver Concorde, 3.30 Titus Bolt, 4.00 Canny Style, 4.30 Royal Mandate, 5.00 Eternally Yours.

Wolverhampton 5.15 Robben Rainbow, 6.15 Mearing, 7.15 London Glory, 7.45 Ghost, 8.15 Montague.

Lambourn: James Burn

Harefield(3.40 Towcester, nap)

Looked a big threat when falling at Plumpton last time and should go close again if confidence has not been shaken.Others to follow

Lingfield 1.50 Laytown, 3.20 Poetic Imagination, 4.20 Strategic Heights.

Musselburgh 3.00 Divine Spear, 5.00 Perfect Myth.

Towcester 2.40 Ceann Sibheal, 4.40 Hunt Politics.

Wolverhampton 7.15 Great Return.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Know The Score(4.40 Towcester, nap)

Winner of his sole start in an Irish point who went on to fetch £380,000 at Cheltenham’s’ November sale. Fancied to take the beating on debut for David Pipe at a track that is expected to suit.Others to follow

Towcester 3.10 Dark Aster, 4.10 How's My Friend.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Spirit Of Hale(4.10 Towcester, nap)

Posted a career-best RPR when a close-up third at Catterick last month and looks nicely treated if he can reproduce that form on this very different track.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Corporal Maddox(5.15 Wolverhampton)

Not been firing on all cylinders lately, but has some good form over this course and distance and is on a competitive mark.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Great Return(7.15 Wolverhampton)

Romped home by seven lengths here last weekand Warren Greatrex's improving five-year-old can shrug off his penalty.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Flemenstorm(3.55 Fairyhouse)

A course winner over hurdles, the Eddie Cawley-trained ten-year-old reverts to fencesand will be suited by this 2m5f trip and testing ground.

The Raceform Interactive Nugget

Fergal O'Brien's last ten runners at Towcester, going back to October 2016, have finished P311131511 (60 per cent strike-rate; +£16.33 to £1 level stakes). His most recent winner was Grand Introduction, who won a 3m chase at the track last week, and the eight-year-old goes for a repeat win over the same trip at 2.40.

