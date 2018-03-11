Well-handicapped Mr Lando can score now dropped in trip

Lambourn: Nick Deacon

First Mohican (4.10 Taunton)

Smart stayer on the flat on his day, and has shown ability in a light career so far over hurdles. Has not jumped in public for three years, but the absence has made the handicapper's heart grow a little fonder, and he is now racing off a lowish mark for one so highly rated on the flat.

Others to follow

Chelmsford 5.45 Palawan.

Plumpton 2.20 Seaston Spirit, 3.20 Sandhurst Lad.

Stratford 2.30 Private Malone, 3.30 Fields Of Fortune.

Taunton 1.40 Ilewin Geez.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Sir Hamilton (6.15 Chelmsford, nap)

Failed to stay when fourth over 1m2f at this venue last time but fancied to be more potent back at this trip. Denis Quinn's hope has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

Others to follow

Chelmsford 6.45 Apex King, 7.15 Captain Pugwash, 7.45 Stone Of Destiny, 8.15 Justice Rock

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Wotzizname (3.40 Taunton, nap)

Harry Fry’s lightly-raced eight-year-old showed a good attitude when winning at Doncaster last time and he is fancied to follow up back in handicap company.

Others to follow

Plumpton 2.50 Le Coeur Net, 3.50 Molly Carew, 4.20 General Girling, 4.50 Mr Lando.

Stratford 3.00 Peruvien Bleu, 3.30 Monsieur Lecoq, 5.00 Dark Episode.

Taunton 2.10 Garrane, 3.10 Miss Tynte, 4.10 Delface, 4.40 Helium, 5.10 Definitelyanoscar.

North: Colin Russell

Qaffaal (6.45 Chelmsford, nap)

Has a fine record over this course and distance and after a good run over 7f in a strong race at Newcastle last time he's fancied to get back to winning ways.

Others to follow

Chelmsford 5.45 Roman De Brut, 6.15 Book Of Dreams, 7.15 Rainbow Rebel, 8.45 Firesnake.

Stratford 3.00 Nietzsche, 3.30 Never A Word.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Mr Lando (4.50 Plumpton, nap)

Well-handicapped front-runner who shouldn't be inconvenienced by the drop down in trip after a return to form behind a well-treated subsequent winner at Taunton last month.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Sandhurst Lad (3.20 Plumpton)

Has finished runner-up twice over course and distance recently and the seven-year-old deserves a change of fortune.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

At First Light (3.50 Plumpton)

Little of note when last seen, but has gone well fresh in the past, handles testing ground and has claims off a mark of 104.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Apparition (5.05 Dundalk)

The Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old reverts to the Flat for the first time since September having won and been placed over hurdles. Successful over today’s 1m4f at the Curragh last year, he can score under Donnacha O’Brien.

Raceform Interactive Nugget

Qaffaal's record when running over 1m at Chelmsford is 1121 (+£11 to £1 level stakes.) The Michael Easterby-trained seven-year-old runs over that course and distance for the first time in a year at 6.45, in a race he won in 2017.

