Richard Birch
Wednesday Tipping BIRCH'S BANKER

Wednesday banker: King Kevin can score again

Richard Birch reveals Wednesday's hotshot

Matt Cardy
Ed Dunlop’s four-year-old, a winner three times at Wolverhampton this winter, still looks on the upgrade and can notch a fourth course success.

This represents a significant drop in class from the Lingfield handicap in which he finished a highly creditable second to Regicide last time, and the shorter trip also looks in his favour.

