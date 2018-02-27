Wednesday banker: King Kevin can score again
Richard Birch reveals Wednesday's hotshot
Ed Dunlop’s four-year-old, a winner three times at Wolverhampton this winter, still looks on the upgrade and can notch a fourth course success.
This represents a significant drop in class from the Lingfield handicap in which he finished a highly creditable second to Regicide last time, and the shorter trip also looks in his favour.
