Volatile can defy top weight following game Chelmsford win

North: Richard Young

Red Stripes(5.00 Southwell, nap)

Tough sort who comes here on the back of a solid run on Tapeta and has a good chance judged on his course-and-distance form in a higher grade at the end of last year. More than capable of notching his second Fibresand success.

Others to follow

Southwell: 2.20 Picture Painter, 2.55 Thankyou Very Much, 3.25 Serenity Now, 4.00 Angel Palanas.

Lambourn: James Burn

Cousin Khee(2.55 Southwell, nap)

Veteran has a good record at this venue and may have dropped to a winning mark.

Others to follow

Southwell: 3.25 Coeur De Lion, 4.30 Volatile.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Crosse Fire(5.00 Southwell)

Fairly weighted on the balance of his better course-and-distance form in recent months. Taking a notable drop in grade now and should go close.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Crosse Fire(5.00 Southwell)

Struggled to get involved from a bad draw last time out, and given his record at this venue he can't be ruled out dropped back in trip.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Volatile(4.30 Southwell)

Never headed when scoring gamely at Chelmsford last month and can follow up despite carrying top weight.

*There are no tips from the West Country, Newmarket and Ireland today.

The Raceform Interactive Nugget

Since the start of 2017 Philip Kirby has figures of 61319511239711 with his runners at Southwell (strike-rate 43%; +£13.25 to £1 level stakes).Rock Of Leon, who last ran on the AW in 2014 looks interesting in the 2m2½f handicap (2.55).

