Tuesday banker: Mambo Dancer set to strike again
Richard Birch reveals Tuesday's hotshot
Mambo Dancer
3.45 Chelmsford
Still appeals as one of the best handicapped stayers in training despite a recent disappointing defeat over course and distance.
Ignore that blip, and Mambo Dancer brings a highly progressive all-weather profile into this race, and he is strongly fancied to record a third win from his last five starts.
