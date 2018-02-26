Racing Post Home
Richard Birch
Tuesday Tipping BIRCH'S BANKER

Tuesday banker: Mambo Dancer set to strike again

Richard Birch reveals Tuesday's hotshot

Edward Whitaker
Mambo Dancer
3.45 Chelmsford

Still appeals as one of the best handicapped stayers in training despite a recent disappointing defeat over course and distance.

Ignore that blip, and Mambo Dancer brings a highly progressive all-weather profile into this race, and he is strongly fancied to record a third win from his last five starts.

