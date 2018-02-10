Elegant Escape will be hard to beat back at suitable track

Elegant Escape: looks to add to his Grade 2 success this season with a win at Exeter

North: Richard Young

Sharney Sike(4.30 Ayr, nap)

Has slipped to a good mark and ran well in first-time visor (on again) over inadequate 2m trip last time. Return to this distance will be much more to his liking and fancied to break a losing run.

Others to follow

Ayr: 1.50 Geronimo, 2.20 Bobbie's Diamond, 2.55 Grand Morning, 3.25 Lochnell, 4.00 The Delray Monkey, 5.00 Letmego.

Lambourn: James Burn

Rayvin Black(4.40 Exeter, nap)

Should love the testing ground and ran well at Leicester last time.

West Country: Tim Mitchell

Elegant Escape(4.10 Exeter, nap)

Useful hurdler but has surpassed that level since switching to fences and sets a high standard having already bagged a Grade 2 this season. Fancied to take all the beating back at a track that should play to his strengths.

Others to follow

Exteter: 2.00 Blu Cavalier, 2.30 Mercenaire, 3.05 Overland Flyer, 3.35 Cloudy Bob, 4.40 Le Rocher, 5.10 Bang On.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Sambura Shujaa(2.00 Exeter, nap)

Finished an eye-catching third in a fair race on last month's Taunton hurdling debut and will be hard to beat if building on that run.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Harry Topper(3.35 Exeter)

Will enjoy trip, track and ground, and eased to a mark of 140 he can defy his long absence.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Space Cadet(4.20 Punchestown)

Finished a creditable third at Gowran last month and may prove the pick of Gordon Elliott's four runners.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Riders Onthe Storm(2.40 Punchestown)

The Tom Taaffe-trained five-year-old has improved with each run over hurdles, winning a 2m maiden at Navan in good style on his most recent start last month. He can follow up in today's five runner novice event over the same trip.

The Raceform Interactive Nugget

Philip Hobbs has won the 2m bumper at Exeter with his last three runners to take part. All were ridden by Richard Johnson and he takes the mount again onGaucho Gil at 5.10.

*There are no tips from Newmarketon Sunday

