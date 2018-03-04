Racing Post Home
Tom Collins
Sunday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday

Andrew Balding: trainer of Seasearch
Andrew Balding: trainer of Seasearch
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

EYECATCHER

Seasearch(3.15 Southwell)

Getting all the allowances as the only three-year-old in the race, the Andrew Balding-trained Seasearch should really make it seventh-time lucky. Rated 49– only 2lb off Canford Thompson but receives 1st 11lb– Seasearch ran a career-best effort over 1m4f last time out at Lingfield and further improvement looks likely. He was sixth of 12 on that occasion, weakening only in the final furlong, and this late-developer seems to be better the further he goes. Balding has a great record at the course with 30 winners from 136 runners.

Balding has a great record at the course with 30 winners from 136 runners

