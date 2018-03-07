The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Wednesday

BANKER

De Medici(3.30 Lingfield)

It's not easy to carry a penalty in a novice event but the Archie Watson-trained De Medici looked well above average when landing a mile contest at this course last month and should maintain his 100 per cent record. Despite running green throughout, he travelled well and picked up in the style of a good three-year-old when running down the favourite, who was a previous winner, to win by just over a length come the line. He looks Listed or Group class.

EYECATCHER

Cliffs Of Dover(5.00 Lingfield)

Ran away with Harry Cobden on his first start for 434 days in the Kingwell Hurdle last month and was duly pulled up. Now reverting to the Flat– the first time he's run under this code since June 2016 when with Charlie Hills– the Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old looks extremely well handicapped off a mark of 64 (76lb lower than his hurdles rating) and, having blown the cobwebs away, should be a force to be reckoned with.

GOOD THING

Koubba(9.10 Kempton)

Neil Mulholland's lightly-raced mare Koubba showed nothing in three maiden starts last summer before running down the field in a 1m2f Bath handicap on good ground. She was subsequently given a break and returned over an extended 1m5f at Chelmsford when an unlucky fourth at 50-1– she was given plenty to do that day and probably should have won. After another short break, she ran over this course and distance when last seen and was a strong-finishing third off this mark. She stumbled at a crucial stage and looked a winner in waiting.

