Tom Collins
Wednesday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Wednesday

David Carr
BANKER

Eagle Lion(4.45 Punchestown)

Caught the eye on more than one occasion and after a good run in a Punchestown maiden hurdle in mid-January where he was fitted with a first-time tongue-tie, he duly got off the mark in comfortable fashion 17 days later when well supported. That was a good effort in an above average contest and an opening handicap mark of 131 could prove to be very lenient. Trainer Patrick Kelly is very shrewd and the fact he's entered him in a Pertemps qualifier suggests he's had a long-term target set for this eight-year-old.

EYECATCHER

Little Palaver(8.15 Kempton)

Best caught fresh, Clive Cox's six-year-old is certainly worthy of a bet on his first start since August in Kempton's finale. The six-year-old landed a competitive Windsor handicap on his first start back from a winter break last year and it's interesting that Cox has entered him on the all-weather (record of 2-3 on synthetic surfaces). He's reasonably handicapped off a mark of 87 and his draw in stall eight shouldn't be a problem for a front-running sort.

