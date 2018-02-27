Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Tom Collins
Tuesday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Tuesday

Sir Mark Prescott: trainer of Galileo's Spear
Sir Mark Prescott: trainer of Galileo's Spear
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1

EYECATCHER

Galileo's Spear(3.45 Chelmsford)

This 2m handicap looks to be a match-race between Mambo Dancer and Galileo's Spear and my preference is for the latter, who makes just his third start for Sir Mark Prescott. Both of his runs to date in this country have come on the Fibresand at Southwell and I'm almost certain that the switch to Chelmsford will benefit the five-year-old. He's been dropped 7lb in the weights since moving from Canada and a mark of 77 looks quite lenient on some of his backform. Mambo Dancer has the best recent form but he ran in snatches last time and didn't look completely in love with the game.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week

Related stories

Stayer set to build on recent solid efforts The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Tuesday David Baxter with his best bet for Southwell on Tuesday Reliable veteran Cousin Khee can overcome penalty for Morrison Sweetspots: Don’t be caught Napping when Murphy strikes Better draw and stronger ride can help dual course winner score again
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets