The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Tuesday

EYECATCHER

Galileo's Spear(3.45 Chelmsford)

This 2m handicap looks to be a match-race between Mambo Dancer and Galileo's Spear and my preference is for the latter, who makes just his third start for Sir Mark Prescott. Both of his runs to date in this country have come on the Fibresand at Southwell and I'm almost certain that the switch to Chelmsford will benefit the five-year-old. He's been dropped 7lb in the weights since moving from Canada and a mark of 77 looks quite lenient on some of his backform. Mambo Dancer has the best recent form but he ran in snatches last time and didn't look completely in love with the game.

