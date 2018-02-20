The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Tuesday

EYECATCHER

Maebh(5.10 Wetherby)

Getting the weight-for-age allowance and with the useful 7lb conditional Daniel Samson aboard, Maebh carries just 10st 5lb and receives a lot of weight from her two biggest rivals Paper Promise and It's O Kay. She ran very green on debut in a junior bumper at the end of December, but stayed on very well to take a clear-cut third by the line behind a useful rival in Aimee De Sivola. When last seen she reopposed the runner-up on her debut and she comprehensively reversed the form with another strong-staying effort. Now upped in trip, Maebh can improve further and should go close.

STAT ATTACK

Caid Du Lin(3.45 Taunton)

Richard Newland has his string in fine form and has a 38 per cent strike-rate with his runners in the last two weeks. Caid Du Lin, his only runner of the day, has been a frustrating sort and probably should have won more than three of his 22 races, but he's back down to a mark 1lb higher than when second in a Listed handicap hurdle at Sandown three starts ago and is worth a punt. He's been outclassed the last twice at Ascot in Graded company, and the trip last time out was probably beyond his limit, but everything looks perfect for him today.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week