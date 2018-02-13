The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Tuesday

EYECATCHER

Treaty Of Rome(4.00 Southwell)

Derek Shaw's three-time winner Treaty Of Rome might not be best suited to seven furlongs (0-3 at the trip) but this race looks likely to be run to suit with several front-runners in the line-up and he can come through strongly to take the prize. He's been dropped a couple of pounds for some down-the-field efforts since his last win, and Chelmsford clearly doesn't suit as well as the Fibresand so you can excuse his fifth after a break last time out. Hopefully they go too hard up top.

GOOD THING

Light Laughter(4.30 Southwell)

Getting bundles of weight from her two market rivals, Light Laughter can prove the one to beat on her second start for Charlie Fellowes following her move from Dermot Weld. She boasts some decent maiden form when fourth behind Group 1 winner Hydrangea at the Curragh back in August 2016 and, although she's clearly had her problems, she was well fancied on her British debut when sent off just a 4-1 shot. She travelled very well that day but just faded in the last 100 yards suggesting the run was needed. You have to take it on trust that she'll go on the Fibresand, but she should be the best of these.

