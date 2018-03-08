The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Thursday

EYECATCHER

Montague(6.45 Newcastle)

Has to give weight all round but has been running consistently well in Class 4 company, so this drop in grade looks certain to help him go one better than on his last two starts. He bumped into a decent sort in Rock On Baileys– who was completing a four-timer– last time out when runner-up at Chelmsford and has been left on the same mark. He has a nice draw in stall two and, although he faces some unexposed rivals, he should prove the best.

IRISH ANGLE

Samson Bill(2.45 Thurles)

This ten-year-old was the subject of strong support in a Fairyhouse beginners' chase last month and duly hacked up under trainer/jockey Denis Hogan. He jumped fluently and cleared away from his rivals in the straight, suggesting a step up in trip would suit. Hogan has obliged with an extra four and a half furlongs to tackle today and, even though this looks a harder assignment, he looks well treated off a mark of 109.

