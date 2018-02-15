The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Thursday

BANKER

Planet Nine(3.35 Kelso)

I was all over theextremely well-treated Kansas City Chief on the back of an easy Doncaster win in a 3m1½f handicap hurdle at Catterick at the start of this month and, despite hitting the front at the last, he went down on his sword to Planet Nine. Rose Dobbin's six-year-old took a huge jump up in trip that day but stayed on very well to the line and the fact he could beat Neil Mulholland's runner suggests he's also very well treated. He's only been upped 7lb for that victory and the unexposed six-year-old can follow up here.

GOOD THING

Paddy A(5.55 Chelmsford)

The four-year-olds look to have this between them and thevote goes to the topweight Paddy A, who is fitted with a first-time visor and returns to the course and distance he was successful over in May 2017. He had the perfect run through that day from stall three and was eased down to score by a length off a mark of 67. Since then he's been campaigned over an array of trips, but he looks best at a mile and the handicapper has dropped him to a mark 4lb lower than that Chelmsford win. Ian Williams has secured the booking of the fantastic Simon Walker.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week