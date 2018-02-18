Racing Post Home
Tom Collins
Sunday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Sunday

Gordon Elliott: trainer of Diamond Cauchois
Harry Trump
BANKER

Diamond Cauchois(2.20 Navan)

Despite the poor turnout for a Grade 2, Diamond Cauchois can claim the prize for Gordon Elliott with ground doubts for the likely favourite Bapaume. He's improved every start for his new yard since his debut for Elliott in November and ran a career-best when third of seven behind Presenting Percy at Gowran over 3m. The drop back in trip isn't a problem and he's proven in terrible conditions.

EYECATCHER

Rouergate(2.10 Market Rasen)

Five-year-old mare, who was beaten by a good one from the Paul Nicholls yard on debut in April, can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking for trainer Venetia Williams. She ran another good race to finish third at Uttoxeter in November when outpointed by a well-regarded mare in Dame De Compagnie and looked to go very close in a much better race last time when falling at the last. As long as that fall hasn't affected her confidence, she should take a lot of beating.

