The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with a banker bet for Sunday

GOOD THING

Elegant Escape(4.10 Exeter)

Dropping down in company to contest this graduation chase, Elegant Escape, who was last seen finishing second to Black Corton in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase, should have plenty in hand of his three rivals to give trainer Colin Tizzard another winner. The big, scopey six-year-old has looked much better since tackling fences this season– where he has a record of one win and three seconds from four starts– and his only start on heavy ground came in a point-to-point when second to leading Cheltenham hope Samcro. He should be odds on.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week