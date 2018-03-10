The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Saturday

GOOD THING

Lancelot Du Lac(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Has to give plenty of weight to his eight rivals but has scored off higher marks than this in the past and has a decent draw in stall six. He ran well on his seasonal reappearance at Lingfield last month and, after travelling well into the straight, he was forced to come wide off the final bend which probably cost him. He'll improve for that and the drop in class is sure to help Dean Ivory's reliable eight-year-old.

BIG-RACE BANKER

Le Patriote(2.25 Sandown)

Richard Newland, who won this race in 2015 with 33-1 chance Ebony Express, has always mentioned the Imperial Cup as the target for French import Le Patriote and, despite going up 8lb for his latest Ascot win, he still looks reasonably treated and can land the prize. He travelled like a good horse last time out under Brian Hughes and despite carrying his head awkwardly, he picked up well when asked to fend off the reopposing Friday Night Light. The drop in trip shouldn't be a problem for the strong-travelling six-year-old and you normally need a good stayer to win.

