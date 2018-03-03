The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Saturday

EYECATCHER

First Up(5.30 Newcastle)

Receiving weight from his elders and with Ross Turner's 7lb allowance, First Up, who was formerly trained by Jeremy Noseda, has a nice racing weight of just 10st 3lb and can land the finale at Newcastle. Aside from the enigmatic Big Thunder, he was the best of these on the Flat and, despite having to prove his stamina over this 2m trip, his class can see him come to the fore. He finished three lengths behind Atty Persse in a Sandown handicap only 11 months ago.

GOOD THING

Yensir(2.20 Lingfield)

Olly Murphy has an incredible record with runners making their stable debut and is 4-6 when Luke Morris rides, therefore Yensir is impossible to ignore. The ex-Grant Tuer-trained five-year-old is winless in 16 career starts but the handicapper has given him a good chance off a mark of 66 and, with improvement expected, he should go very close.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week