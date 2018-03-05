The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Monday

EYECATCHER

Sunshineandbubbles(7.15 Wolverhampton)

Ultra consistent off marks in the 50s and, although this is the highest mark she's run off for 14 months, she has shown she's in good form the last twice and could trouble the judge once more. Arguably unlucky when being denied by a nose on her penultimate start, she pulled six lengths clear of her rivals and was a shoe-in to score off the same mark within a few days, but she ran into the extremely well-handicapped Compatriot. Drop back in trip is in her favour.

GOOD THING

Black Sails(8.15 Wolverhampton)

Only half of the six-runner field have a chance and it should be the former Ger Lyons-trained three-year-old, now with Archie Watson, who comes out on top. She has a rating of 87– good enough to win the majority of novice events– and only went down to a decent horse on her stable debut at Kempton last month. The winner will have black-type entries this summer, I'd imagine, and the fact that Black Sails looked like winning for a good portion of the race is telling.

