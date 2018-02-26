The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Monday

DARK HORSE

Frank The Barber(4.35 Lingfield)

Despite all three of his career successes coming over the minimum trip, including twice here,Frank The Barber stays six furlongs well enough to think that he can enter the winner's enclosure for the first time since March 2017. The well-handicapped six-year-old travelled like the best horse in the race over this course and distance on Saturday and was crucially short for room at a key stage as they entered the straight. He only managed to finish fourth, with theprotagonistsclearing away from him in the final strides, but withMegan Ellingworth taking off a crucial 7lb, he should be able to make amends.

EYECATCHER

Weather Front(7.15 Wolverhampton)

The subject of a big gamble when last seen at Newcastle only to get outpaced early in the straight, leaving himself far too much to do close home. He almost got up, which would've been some feat given he was fully eight lengths behind with a couple of furlongs left, and went straight into my notebook. He's only been raised 1lb for that effort and, provided they go a decent gallop up front, he looks a decent bet.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week