The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Monday

BANKER

Roy's Legacy(7.40 Wolverhampton)

Reliable old veteran who was won 19 and placed a further 39 times from 134 career starts looks handicapped to go close again in division two of the 0-55 handicap at Wolverhampton. Dropped back to his preferred five furlongs, Roy's Legacy, who won when last seen over this course and distance when beating the subsequent three-time winner Something Lucky, will look to build on a narrow defeat over a furlong further at Chelmsford last time out. He hit the front and looked like the likely winner that day but his stamina ebbed away and just got done on the line. He's fancied to go one better.

EYECATCHER

Orchid Lily(5.40 Wolverhampton)

John Gosden does well with his string on the all-weather and Orchid Lily, who seemed to regress from her first run last season, can continue the trainer's good run. Rated just 71, it's interesting her powerful connections have retained the faith in her and, now given a handicap mark of 71, she's interesting on handicap debut. I wouldn't be overly confident that the step up in trip will suit on her pedigree, but she seemed to have been doing her best work at the finish last time out.

