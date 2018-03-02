Racing Post Home
Tom Collins
Friday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Friday

Tony Carroll: trainer of Pour La Victoire
Tony Carroll: trainer of Pour La Victoire
Martin Lynch
EYECATCHER

Brotherly Company(3.20 Southwell)

Joanne Foster's West Yorkshire stable are firing on all cylinders of late (2-2 in the last two weeks) and Brotherly Company can maintain her 100 per cent strike-rate. With course form so important, especially in a bumper for jumpers where many haven't encountered Southwell's Fibresand, this six-year-old gelding looks the one to be on given he won over 1m4f at this course in January. He caused a massive shock that day, but the form seems to be strong as the placed horses have both subsequently scored.

