The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Friday

GOOD THING

Navajo Star(6.15 Wolverhampton)

This four-year-old filly has made a good start for trainer Robyn Brisland and looked unlucky not to win on debut for the yard at Newcastle at the start of the month when run down inside the final furlong by a back-to-form rival. She built on that to score eight days ago at Chelmsford and was worth more than the winning distance of just under two lengths. She'll have to produce a career-best to follow up but she looks a rapid improver and the booking of Luke Morris is noteworthy.

EYECATCHER

Sword Exceed(3.50 Lingfield)

Hinted at ability in three maidens for Godolphin before being bought by Ivan Furtado, for whom he is a three-time winner from eight starts. The four-year-old has a record of 3-5 on the all-weather and looked a rising force in 7f handicaps when sauntering to the front having been held up in the early stages to land a decent Lingfield contest just over a month ago. Now running off a mark of 86, the course-and-distance winner faces a tougher task, but he has a nice draw in stall two and the race should be run to suit.

