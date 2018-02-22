The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Thursday

BANKER

Surrey Blaze(8.30 Chelmsford)

Joe Tuite's three-year-old has been a different horse since being gelded and, having a recorded an eyecatching victory on his handicap debut and seasonal reappearance, he backed it up with an easy two and three-quarter-length success off 6lb higher over this course and distance just over a month ago. He returns from that off a 7lb higher mark and further improvement is expected.

EYECATCHER

Must Havea Flutter(4.40 Huntingdon)

Well backed on just his second handicap start, Must Havea Flutter was sent off the 4-1 second favourite for a 0-110 handicap chase at Market Rasen four days ago and bolted up by ten lengths. The success came off a mark of 105 and he has to be respected under a penalty in his bid to follow up. This doesn't look much tougher and he looks certain to stay the extra furlong.

IRISH ANGLE

Not Many Left(3.00 Thurles)

Stepping up to 2m4f has been the making of the unexposed Not Many Left, who ran very well to finish fifth in a good Leopardstown maiden hurdle just after Christmas (form is working out well) before unsurprisingly getting off the mark when routing 16 rivals at Navan last month. He stayed on powerfully to win by ten lengths that day and, although this is a big step up in class, he will love conditions and I'd be surprised if he didn't finish in the first two.

