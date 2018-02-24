The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Saturday

BANKER

Mont Des Avaloirs(3.00 Kempton)

Paul Nicholls has won the Dovecote twice since 2010 and Mont Des Avaloirs, likely to go off favourite, should provide him with a third since the turn of the decade. The five-year-old geldingproved himself to be a useful novice on his first hurdling start when bounding clear of ten rivals– including the subsequent Grade 2-winning Kilbricken Storm– before falling at the last and throwing the race away. Since then, he's comfortably landed a three-runner novice hurdle and finished third in the Grade 1 Tolworth, which is strong form. The first-time hood should further increase his chance.

EYECATCHER

Derek Duval (8.15 Wolverhampton)

It's been a profitable angle to follow horses on their second start since wind surgery and Stuart Williams' four-year-old, who takes a significant drop in class to contest this 0-70, can enhance that record. Back to his last winning mark, Derek Duval, who has obviously always had trouble with his wind given he has been tongue-tied on every start, ran incredibly well on his first start back from a break at Kempton earlier this month when a close-up third and looked unlucky not to get closer. He found trouble in running that day against much better opposition. Despite a tricky draw, he just looks the best of these and should win comfortably.

GOOD THING

Acdc(4.30 Newcastle)

Lightly raced for an eight-year-old, Chris Grant's Acdc, who has won three of 13 career starts, looks extremely well handicapped with his chase mark left alone despite winning last time out and should follow up under Richard Johnson. Despite not jumping very well that day and being significantly wrong at the weights with the odds-on favourite, he won with a bit more than the half-length margin suggests and has got away with what could've been a significant rise. He looked unlucky not to win when failing to stay 3m on his penultimate start and he'll relish today's conditions.

