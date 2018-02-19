The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Monday

BANKER

Swing Hard(3.00 Carlisle)

Sue Smith targets this Northern Lights Middle Distance Chase Qualifier and she has a great record in the race with four winners from her last five runners. This year she relies on Swing Hard to enhance her record, a five-time winner who landed this prize in 2016 and has is 2-3 over this course and distance. The ultra consistent ten-year-old hasn't been out of the first three in his last six starts and, although he's probably handicapped to his best, as are most of his rivals. Hopefully he bounces out in front on gets to showcase his game qualities.

EYECATCHER

Black Kalanisi(1.45 Lingfield)

Sent off the 2-1 favourite in a Ludlow bumper on debut in November, Black Kalanisi ran a highly encouraging race to finish fourth of 11, in which the winner Vinndication has since completed a four-timer. He's clearly highly regarded at home and the way that race panned out might not have suited him as well as it did others. He could be up against a good one in Sangha River, but he receives 7lb from that rival and should go close.

DARK HORSE

Royal Hall (5.20 Kempton)

Placed on both starts in France, Royal Hall has shown very little over hurdles and on the Flat for trainer Gary Moore in ten starts in Britain but this looks a winnable race and the handicapper's leniency, as well as a first-time visor, could see him spark into life. After three poor runs in maiden company, Royal Hall was awarded a rating of 62, but that has quickly dropped to 48 after three down-the-field efforts. However, he caught the eye last time out when ninth of 13 over a furlong further here when he was badly hampered two furlongs out. The market could be key as he may be the subject of a gamble.

