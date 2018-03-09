The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Friday

BANKER

Acdc(2.50 Ayr)

I was all over this eight-year-old when he was sent off the 2-1 favourite for a Class 3 handicap hurdle at Newcastle last month, but he wasn't given the best ride out the back and stumbled on landingcausing him to fall six out. I maintain the fact that he's very well treated off a mark of 115 and, now dropping in class and returning to a track he's won at (0-5 at Newcastle), he can make amends for his last run under the brilliant Brian Hughes.

EYECATCHER

Bollihope(7.15 Newcastle)

Division two of this mile handicap is pretty poor and you can discount at least half of the field. However, there's quite a lot of pace on offer which will suit Bollihope, who gets fitted with a first-time visor by trainer Richard Guest. The gelding was given no chance by the way the race was run last time out but flew home at the death to grab fourth and, given that was his first run back from a break, he'll shape fitter today. He remains on a mark of 61, which is certainly winnable.

DARK HORSE

Teacher's Pet(3.30 Leopardstown)

Has been in-and-out since leaving novice hurdle company but recorded a double in the Autumn and a return to that form will see him go close here. His jumping has been a bit dodgy since (falling twice in his last three runs) but he looked the most likely winner when coming down at the last on his penultimate start off 1lb lower and then found the 3m4½f trip too taxing last time out. He travelled well for a long way in that contest and the forecast price of 10-1 is huge.

