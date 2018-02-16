The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Friday

BANKER

Master Burbidge(2.00 Lingfield)

This isn't a good race and the Neil Mulholland-trainer Master Burbidge should really record his second all-weather victory from eight attempts despite this being his first start on the Flat for 443 days. He's absolutely chucked in off a mark of 56 on his chase and hurdles form (rated 121 and 115 respectively) and Jamie Spencer is the perfect man for the job on a horse that can often be headstrong through the early part of his races.

EYECATCHER

Chieftain's Choice(1.20 Sandown)

Winner of this race last year off 5lb lower, Kevin Frost's Chieftain's Choice can follow up now dropped to a mark of 119. He was a plunge horse in this contest last year and, after travelling superbly throughout, he stayed on resolutely after the last to deny two game rivals. Since then, he's run well to finish second in a couple of decent handicap hurdles off marks in the low 120s before embarking on a chasing career that has now been put on hold. Having had a break since August, Chieftain's Choice blew away the cobwebs when trailing home in a Leicester handicap last month and should be primed to go close.

EACH-WAY PLAY

Tanit River(4.05 Sandown)

Easy winner of a 2m7½f handicap chase at Chepstow 13 months ago off a mark of 127 and, as well as being handicapped to the hilt, he hasn't had ideal conditions in any of his five starts since. He was put up 9lb for that win– giving him a mark of 136– giving him virtually no chance in his subsequent starts, but the handicapper has finally relented and he now looks well treated off 123 on the back of a very generous 7lb drop for a fifth-place finish at Newbury. He ran a lot better than the bare result suggests as well. He was bang there coming down the straight and looked likely to go close before the petrol gauge read empty in between the last two fences. Dropped back to 3m and given a break, he can go well at a double-figure price.

