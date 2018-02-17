The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on an action-packed Saturday

BANKER

Top Notch(3.35 Ascot)

The class horse in the Ascot Chase, Top Notch can defy favouritism for Nicky Henderson and Daryl Jacob. A strong-traveller who relishes jumping his fences despite not being the biggest, he comes here on the back of two impressive victories (including one over course and distance) and really should be around the even-money mark all things considered. He's ultra consistent and the RPR of 171 he recorded when winning the Grade 2 1965 Chase here in November is the stand-out piece of form this year.

EYECATCHER

Tenor Nivernais(2.25 Ascot)

After a number of placed efforts, Tenor Nivernais came into this contest last year off a mark of 152 and fairly hacked up, beating six rivals on soft ground by an astonishing 30 lengths in all-the-way fashion.Raised 10lb for that, Tenor Nivernais was forced to compete in Listed company where he finished a distant second at Kelso a month later. He's a good jumper– proven when getting around in the Grand National last year– and is back down to the same mark following a tame reappearance run in January. Look for a replica success as 12 months ago.

GOOD THING

Wimpole Hall(7.45 Kempton)

William Jarvis's five-year-old took a few runs to come to hand after being gelded and consequently dropped to a nice mark in the high 70s before hacking up at Chelmsford two starts back. The refitted cheekpieces clearly helped him that day and, although he failed to follow up in the aid when last seen, he ran a respectable race to finish fifth despite suffering interference. He's been left on the same mark today and this contest looks easier.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week