The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on a star-studded Saturday

BANKER

Gabrial The Thug(5.45 Wolverhampton)

Won this race last year under Simon Walker and the pair look to have a great chance of following up off topweight. He's 6lb higher this time around but has moved to Pat Morris's stable and had wind surgery over the winter– both of which could spark some kind of improvement. This represents a drop in class from his reappearance sixth and he looks certain to go close.

EYECATCHER

Good Boy Bobby(4.40 Newbury)

What a race this is. The Listed bumper features no less than eight unbeaten runners, as well as recent winner in the grade Acey Milan, but I fancy the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Good Boy Bobby to complete the hat-trick. He's rated very highly at home and duly ran away with a Chepstow bumper when fitted with a hood for the first time at the start of last month despite stumbling badly with three furlongs left. It's pretty hard to win a bumper under a penalty and Good Boy Bobby clearly has some engine.

GOOD THING

Midnight Jazz(2.05 Warwick)

Has plenty to find with the Alan King-trained Midnight Tour on ratings, but this eight-year-old mare never runs a bad race and boasts the best piece of form when finishing a head behind multiple Grade 1 winner Vroum Vroum Mag four starts back. After finishing down the field at the Cheltenham festival, as well as over an inadequate trip on her seasonal reappearance, she went down fighting in first-time cheekpieces at Sandown last month in Listed company and should be ready to enter the winner's enclosure for the first time since December 2016 for Ben Case.

