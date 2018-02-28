Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Tom Collins
Wednesday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Wednesday

Josephine Gordon: rider of Rose Berry
Josephine Gordon: rider of Rose Berry
Jonathan Hipkiss Photography
1 of 1

EYECATCHER

Rose Berry(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Nautical Haven will be all the rage and will attempt to dominate early from a nice draw in stall three, but he seems to keep finding one to beat him and that could be Rose Berry. She doesn't have the best draw in seven, but the four-year-old filly, who runs consistently well on the all-weather, will be fitter for her return to action after an 88-day break and now returned to 6f, she looks worth following. Chris Dwyer's string are in good form at the moment and Josephine Gordon has a good record on Rose Berry (1-2).

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week

Related stories

Topweight will be suited by slog in the Catterick mud The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with three to follow on Wednesday Classy Archer can aim for the stars on Kempton all-weather Cheltenham Festival second well capable of going one better Sweetspots: Skelton’s Citadel can improve for wind op Beautiful has speed and draw to break his duck
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets