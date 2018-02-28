The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Wednesday

EYECATCHER

Rose Berry(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Nautical Haven will be all the rage and will attempt to dominate early from a nice draw in stall three, but he seems to keep finding one to beat him and that could be Rose Berry. She doesn't have the best draw in seven, but the four-year-old filly, who runs consistently well on the all-weather, will be fitter for her return to action after an 88-day break and now returned to 6f, she looks worth following. Chris Dwyer's string are in good form at the moment and Josephine Gordon has a good record on Rose Berry (1-2).

