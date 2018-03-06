The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Tuesday

EYECATCHER

Mimic's Memory(5.20 Southwell)

Ann Duffield's four-year-old filly notched her only career victory at this course in May last year and has hinted at getting back into the winner's enclosure on her last few starts. The handicapper has been generous by dropping her 10lb since October, despite being there or thereabouts in her recent starts and with first-time cheekpieces fitted, she can make the most of a mark of 54.

