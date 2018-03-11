Racing Post Home
Tom Collins
Sunday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with one to follow on Sunday

GOOD THING

Galway Jack (5.00 Warwick)

This looks a match race with recent winner Barrakilla and there should be nothing between them on the weights, suggesting Galway Jack is the play at the expected prices. He looked as good as ever when hacking up in a two-runner contest last time out and gets on well with amateur Thomas McClorey, who takes off 5lb. Barrakilla is probably the best horse in the race but the bounce factor is a huge possibility.

