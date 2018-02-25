The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Sunday

EYECATCHER

Golden Jewel(4.15 Naas)

As 80-116 handicap hurdles go, this looks a pretty strong one and it could be worth back Golden Jewel at a decent each-way price. Having been beaten miles in three maiden hurdles, he was awarded a rating of 88 on handicap debut and showed significant improvement when dotting up under Chris Timmons– showing a good turn-of-foot approaching the last. Raised 9lb for that, he looked likely to go close in a big-field Leopardstown handicap but for a horrific mistake two out that left him completely on the back foot. He did exceptionally well to stick on for sixth that day and he should turn around the form with the reopposing winner Sparky Stowaway.

BANKER

Kansas City Chief(3.35 Southwell)

I thought Kansas City Chief was an absolute good thing when running in a six-runner Catterick handicap hurdle over 3m1f last time out off a mark of 127 but, after looking like the likely winner at the last, he just got outstayed by Planet Nine. That rival has since scored off 7lb higher and, despite Kansas City Chief's full penalty now taking full effect, he still looks well treated and should make amends now back over his preferred distance.