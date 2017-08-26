The Punt Daily: three to follow on the final day of the Ebor festival

BANKER

Bengali Boys(4.10 York)

The juveniles don't look an outstanding bunch this year and therefore it may be wise to side with the top-rated Bengali Boys. Richard Fahey's grey was electric when winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint by six lengths and he looks to have the dream draw in stall one. (Maddy Playle)

DARK HORSE

Titi Makfi(4.40 York)

Mark Johnston's filly hasn't stopped improving all season and is worth backing to notch up her sixth win of the campaign. This will be much tougher than when winning at Newmarket last time but there may be more to come from her and as the only three-year-old in the field, she gets a handy weight-for-age allowance. (Kevin Morley)

EACH-WAY PLAY

Qaviy Cash(2.25 York)

Interesting runner at the bottom of the weights for Dan Skelton and looks to have plenty of untapped potential in this sphere after only four starts. Winner of a Hamilton handicap last time out beating an in-form rival, Qaviy Cash comes here on a nice mark and should go close under Hollie Doyle at a nice price. (Tom Collins)

