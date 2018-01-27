The Punt Daily: three to follow on Cheltenham trials day

BANKER

Iley Boy(8.45 Kempton)

This relatively unexposed four-year-old has come alive since being fitted with cheekpieces this winter with victories at Wolverhampton and over this course and distance and looks set to go close for trainer John Gallagher once more. Racing off a 4lb higher mark than when bolting up by two lengths here 11 days ago, Iley Boy, who is often held up, will look to run down his opponents again and prove he's ahead of the handicapper. (Tom Collins)

EYECATCHER

Le Patriote(4.10 Cheltenham)

Le Patriote was a midweek springer in the market prior to his debut run for Dr Newland in the Lanzarote two week's ago but the money was misplaced as he could only finish seventh.However he travelled like a really well-handicapped horse until his stamina gave way two out. This drop back to 2m on soft ground looks perfect and his Kempton run strongly suggested he was on a good mark. (Tom Segal)

GOOD THING

Agent Error(2.35 Lingfield)

Agent Error showed more than enough on her handicap/all-weather debut at Newcastle last time to be worth sticking with, despite going up 3lb for finishing second. A 100,000gns yearling, David Simcock’s filly was clearly brought along with handicaps in mind, having been sent off in double figures on her first three starts. The daughter of Iffraaj appeared to be crying out for the step up to 7f and this is likely to take a lot less winning, the topweight running off a mark of 67. (Pietro Innocenzi)

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week