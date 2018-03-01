Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Jack Haynes
Thursday Tipping THE PUNT

The Punt Daily: Jack Haynes with one to follow on Thursday

Racing takes place under the lights at Kempton this evening
Racing takes place under the lights at Kempton this evening
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1

BANKER

Gronkowski(7.30 Kempton)
Jeremy Noseda has enjoyed five winners from eight runners on the all-weather this year, including a double at Lingfield on Tuesday, and can strike with Gronkowski in the feature contest at Kempton. A trip to the US may well be on the agenda should the three-year-old son of Lonhro, who has looked a class apart when winning his last two starts, lands this "Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes. This is his toughest assignment yet but Gronkowski appears a Graded performer in the making.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week

Related stories

Topweight can outclass modest Wincanton opposition for in-form yard The Punt Daily: Tom Collins with two to follow on Thursday Trainer to show he's finally hitting form in time for Cheltenham Sweetspots: Everything looks in line for a big run from Grove Arnarson set to make Havlin's long journey to Newcastle worthwhile Odds-on chance there to be opposed given terrible last run
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets