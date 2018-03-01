The Punt Daily: Jack Haynes with one to follow on Thursday

BANKER

Gronkowski(7.30 Kempton)

Jeremy Noseda has enjoyed five winners from eight runners on the all-weather this year, including a double at Lingfield on Tuesday, and can strike with Gronkowski in the feature contest at Kempton. A trip to the US may well be on the agenda should the three-year-old son of Lonhro, who has looked a class apart when winning his last two starts, lands this "Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes. This is his toughest assignment yet but Gronkowski appears a Graded performer in the making.

Let our experts point you in the direction of the winners with invaluable punting pointers delivered directly to your inbox. Sign uphereto get our free newsletter every week