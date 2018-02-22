Talk Of The South can take advantage of light weight to land Warwick prize

Talk Of The South (left): has run well in defeat at Warwick previously

Lambourn: James Burn

Bobby Wheeler(3.50 Lingfield, nap)

Delivered on promise with a smooth win at Kempton last time under Amelia Glass, who rides again and whose 7lb claim can help negate an 8lb rise.

Others to follow

Exeter: 2.00 Robert's Star, 3.40 Polly's Pursuit, 4.15 Surtee Du Berlais, 4.50 Shotgun Paddy, 5.20 Fontsanta.

Lingfield: 2.10 Laytown, 5.00 Sky Marshal.

Warwick: 1.50 Indian Hawk, 2.25 Jaboticaba, 3.00 Blameitalonmyroots, 5.10 Be That As It May.

Wolverhampton: 5.45 Mistry, 6.15 Marshall Aid.

West Country:Andrew King

Jepeck(4.50 Exeter, nap)

Seems best going right handed with some cut in the ground so can make his light weight tell at the business end.

Others to follow

Exeter: 2.00 Motueka 2.35 Drops Of Jupitor 3.10 Molineaux 3.40 Rejaah 4.15 Pure Vision 5.20 Darling Alko.

Warwick: 3.30 Kayf Adventure 4.05 That's Gonna Sting.

North: Colin Russell

Alfred Hutchinson(3.50 Lingfield, nap)

Has a fine record on the course and though without a recent win, has dropped to his lowest mark for nearly four years and fancied to bounce back for the David O'Meara team.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 2.10 Odds On Oli, 3.20 Warrior's Valley, 4.25 River Glades.

Warwick: 4.05 Asking Questions.

Wolverhampton: 5.45 Snow Excuse, 6.15 Clayton Hall, 6.45 Scuzeme, 7.15 Siege Of Boston, 7.45 Beatbybeatbybeat, 8.15 Mutabaahy.

Newmarket: David Milnes

Spare Parts(7.15 Wolverhampton, nap)

Phil McEntee's stable star is fancied to rack up his sixth win of 2018 on a return to his favourite venue where he has the assistance of Luke Morris for the first time. The four-year-old looked in good shape when boxed over to the Bury Side on Tuesday.

Others to follow

Lingfield: 2.10 Solid Man, 3.20 Rock On Baileys, 3.50 Shyron, 4.25 Technological.

Wolverhampton: 6.15 Navajo Star.

Racing Post Ratings: Steve Mason

Talk Of The South(4.40 Warwick, nap)

Has run well in defeat on all five starts at the track, most recently chasing home subsequent Surrey National winner The Artful Cobbler. Weighted to take all the beating.

Topspeed: Dave Edwards

Rock on Baileys(3.20 Lingfield)

Hot-footed to victory in style at Wolverhampton nine days ago and a hat-trick beckons for this rapidly improving sprinter.

Longshot: Ed Quigley

Spookydooky(4.50 Exeter)

Shaped as though he would come on for the run after his seasonal reappearance, and with trip and ground to suit, he should go well.

Ireland: Tony O'Hehir

Reckless Lad(6.30 Dundalk)

The Pat Martin-trained eight-year-old is a course specialist with eight victories to hisname on the polytrack, six of them over today’s one mile trip and the most recent of them two weeks ago. He can add to his tally off bottom weight and with Killian Leonard again on board.

The Raceform Interactive nugget

Gingiliis 2/2 at Exeter and Noel Fehily has form figures of 11P1 when taking the ride on him. They pair up again for the 4.50 at the Devon track.

