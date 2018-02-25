Sweetspots: Vaughan planning another long-distance winning raid

Oisin Murphy has been in red-hot form over the past fortnight with nine winners from 17 rides, a 53 per cent strike-rate. He has one ride at Lingfield, Imperial Act (1.55), before heading to Wolverhampton for rides on Poetic Imagination (6.15), Loyal Promise (6.45), Compas Scoobie (8.15) and Zipedeedodah (8.45).

Tim Vaughan is operating at a 14 per cent strike-rate, which rises to 25 per cent, 78 winners from 306 runs, when he sends horses on a 200-plus mile trek from his yard. The Welsh trainer sends Looksnowtlikebrian to Ayr for the 3.50.

Charlie Mann and Gavin Sheehan have individual strike-rates of 31 and 24 per cent at Plumpton. When they combine that increases to 60 per cent and they link up with The Lion Dancer who makes his handicap debut in the 4.40.