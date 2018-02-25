Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
MONDAY TIPPING SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Vaughan planning another long-distance winning raid

Deauville is frequently the place that the top yards unveil their brightest 2yo prospects
Deauville is frequently the place that the top yards unveil their brightest 2yo prospects
Patrick McCann
1 of 1

Oisin Murphy has been in red-hot form over the past fortnight with nine winners from 17 rides, a 53 per cent strike-rate. He has one ride at Lingfield, Imperial Act (1.55), before heading to Wolverhampton for rides on Poetic Imagination (6.15), Loyal Promise (6.45), Compas Scoobie (8.15) and Zipedeedodah (8.45).

Tim Vaughan is operating at a 14 per cent strike-rate, which rises to 25 per cent, 78 winners from 306 runs, when he sends horses on a 200-plus mile trek from his yard. The Welsh trainer sends Looksnowtlikebrian to Ayr for the 3.50.

Monday cards

Monday's full Signposts service

Charlie Mann and Gavin Sheehan have individual strike-rates of 31 and 24 per cent at Plumpton. When they combine that increases to 60 per cent and they link up with The Lion Dancer who makes his handicap debut in the 4.40.

Related stories

Time to take major interest in low-weighted chaser Well-handicapped Mr Lando can score now dropped in trip Cheltenham-bound trainer set for Flat success on eve of festival Course-and-distance winner can notch four-timer James Hill gives his best bet for Monday
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets