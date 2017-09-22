Racing Post Home
Saturday Tipping SIGNPOSTS SWEETSPOTS

Sweetspots: Star can shine brightly with conditions in favour

Harry Trump
1 of 1

Toni’s A Star has won three times over this course and distance at
Wolverhampton. Running off a 4lb lower mark than when she won on turf in July, she looks primed to go close in the 5.40.

Threat Assessed’s long absence shouldn’t pose a problem as he has previously won after 200 days off. His second behind Wall Of Fire last year reads very well and if he is ready to go, he can outrun his odds in the 3.25 at Newbury.

Saturday cards

Click here for Saturday's full Signposts service

Harrison Shaw has a 33 per cent strike-rate at Catterick and looks well worth his 7lb claim on Regal Decree in the 5.55.

 

Related stories

